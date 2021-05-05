DCDP - Another tasty summer of food trucks on the menu

Downtown Crookston Development Partnership food truck events are back and the calendar is filling up with a variety of tastes all summer.

Food trucks will be set up in the H&R Block/Opticare parking lot at Broadway and Second Street with varying hours continuing the focus on lunchtime for downtown employees. Last year's events brought in over 6,000 to downtown Crookston.

The DCDP hosted four dates already in April and May welcomes back some fan favorites. During Ox Cart Days in August, the group will be sponsoring food trucks and stands six days that week with everything from smoked meats to Thai food to cheese curds to mini donuts.

Here’s a look at their food truck schedule so far:

• May 5 - Sap Sap (Lao food)

• May 12 & 13 - Joe’s Diner

• May 18 - Erickson’s Smokehouse

• May 19 & 26 - Little Bangkok

• May 25 - Spud Wagon

• May 27 - Ellis & Clark

• June 2 & 16 - Little Bangkok

• June 8 - Spud Wagon

• June 15 - Erickson’s Smokehouse

• June 23 & 24 - Joe’s Diner

• July 7 & 28 - Little Bangkok

• July 8 - Ellis & Clark

• July 14 & 15 - Joe’s Diner

• July 20 - Erickson’s Smokehouse

• July 27 - Spud Wagon

• August 17 - Erickson’s Smokehouse

• August 18 - Joe’s Diner

• August 19-21 - Drafts Sports Bar & Grill, Little Bangkok, Care & Share Burger Stand, Mamma’s Munchies, Bucklin Concessions (Ox Cart Days week)

• August 31 - Spud Wagon

• September 8 & 9 - Joe’s Diner

• September 14 - Spud Wagon

• September 21 - Erickson’s Smokehouse

Watch the Downtown Crookston Development Partnership Facebook page for updates and news of other food truck/food stand pop-ups.