Bible Baptist Church hosts 'Back the Blue' event

Bible Baptist Church of Crookston hosted a “Back the Blue” event April 18 for local law enforcement. Bible Baptist had this to say about the event: “The church believes that this is an important time to show our law enforcement officers and staff that they appreciate their service and their sacrifice. As the Bible says, we need to give “honor to whom honor” is due.”

The church served officers and their families from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Crookston Police Department, including Sheriff James Tadman and Chief Paul Beirmeier, providing a special meal, along with a gift bag and commemorative coin for each officer. The church also gave away some bigger door prizes, including two shotguns and a new Blackstone griddle.

After the meal, a Bible message was given on the subject of “Courage” from Evangelist Bill Prater, a former pastor and police officer from Liberal, Kansas. Bible Baptist says one officer who came called the evening of appreciation “a bright light in a very dark time."