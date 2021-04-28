UMN Crookston Campus Community Plant Sale kicks off April 29th, hands-on at its best

Submitted

Crookston Times

The UMN Crookston Horticulture Department kicks off its annual spring bedding plant sale Thursday, April 29. Sales are encouraged through their online catalog and virtual sales option.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, online sales are on a first-come, first-served basis and will be reviewed and filled as supplies last. Pick-up dates will be scheduled according to order dates.

UMN Crookston Horticulture department provides specialized, hands-on experiences in Environmental Landscaping, Production Horticulture and Urban Forestry.

“It's a small campus but you get a top notch education here. In our approach we take students out, they get their hands dirty, they really get to know operations; greenhouse operations, landscape operations from a hands on perspective,” said Assistant Professor Eric Castle.

Students can attain a pesticide certification and a Minnesota Nursery Landscape Association (MNLA) certification. Careers, while vast are plentiful and in many cases our Horticulture students go onto graduate school.

For more information about the spring bedding plant sale, contact the UMN Crookston Horticulture Department at: umcplantsales@umn.edu