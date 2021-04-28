Crookston Lions blood drive brings in 87 volunteers

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Crookston community hosted a two-day blood drive with Vitalant on April 12 and 13 at Trinity Lutheran Church which helped collect a total of 89 units of blood products for patients in need.

A total of 87 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 77 individuals were able to donate at the Vitalant blood drive on April 12 and 13.

A total of 11 donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC) which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor.

Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Jeannine Windels, who coordinated the drive, as well as others who assisted the day of the drive: Linda May, Roger Grunman, Joanne Swanson, Fred Parnow, and Duane Anderson.

Living through a pandemic can lead to many uncertainties, although one thing we are sure of, is that the need for blood never ceases. Blood is only useable for 42 days, so a constant supply is always needed, no matter the season.

Vitalant is currently testing all successful blood, platelet and plasma donations for the foreseeable future for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Antibodies are proteins within plasma that help fight off infections. Because antibodies are part of the body's immune response and not the virus itself, antibody testing cannot be used to diagnose current coronavirus infection. Please postpone your donation if you are feeling unwell or suspect you may have COVID-19. Individuals must be symptom free for at least 28 days to be eligible to give blood. Donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood at www.bloodhero.com or by calling 877-25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test.

The next blood drive in Crookston is planned to be held on: July 7 and 8, 2021. Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments.

For more info, visit www.vitalant.org/health