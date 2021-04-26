Crookston Library - Storytime returning, outdoors

Times Report

After being shelved last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Storytime is returning to the Crookston Public Library, with a significant modification.

The library invites youth and their caregivers to congregate outside in the front of the library at 110 North Ash Street at 10:30 a.m. for weekly “Sunshine Storytimes” for all ages beginning on Thursday, May 6 and continuing on subsequent Thursdays at the same time.

The Sunshine Storytimes will be offered free-of-charge and will feature the reading of stories, the singing of songs, and a craft centered around a different theme each week.