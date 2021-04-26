First Presbyterian - Bell choir, string ensemble to perform

Times Report

If you’re in the mood to hear some live music, whether in person or via livestream, you can catch it right here in Crookston on Wednesday, April 28.

The Presbyterian/Trinity “Bells of Praise” will join the University of Minnesota Crookston String Ensemble to perform a concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church, located at 510 North Broadway downtown.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, those who attend in person will be required to wear masks and social-distance.

The concert will also be live-streamed at https://www.crookstonfirstpres.org/.