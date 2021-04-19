Drive-Through Groceries free food event will be held Saturday, April 24 at CHS

Times Report

Crookston Times

Harvest Church Crookston and Trinity Lutheran Church, in partnership with Farmers to Families, will be hosting another Drive-Through Groceries free food distribution event on Saturday, April 24 starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Crookston High School parking lot.

The event will run until all food boxes are gone.

Each family will receive a box or boxes (depending on family size) of food containing fresh produce, dairy items, meat/protein, and milk. Everyone and anyone is welcome.

Organizer’s Tip: Get in line early to make sure you get a box!

Reach out to Harvest Church (218) 281-2264 or Trinity Lutheran (218) 281-4276 with any questions. More information is on Harvest Church’s Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/harvestchurchcrookston