National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week celebrated April 11-17

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week will be celebrated April 11 – 17, 2021.

This week honors Telecommunicators (911 Dispatchers) who are the first link in the chain of emergency police, fire, and medical responses to those in need. If you have ever been a victim or witness to a crime, involved in a motor vehicle crash, reported a fire or needed emergency medical assistance, you most likely have called 9-1-1. The reassuring voice who answered that 911 call was a "Telecommunicator", also more commonly known as a Public Safety/911 Dispatcher.

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week began in California in 1981, and quickly grew to a nationally recognized event. In 1990, the United States Congress designated the second full week of April each year as a time to remember the critical role Dispatchers are tasked with in keeping our communities and citizens safe.

On April 6, 2021, the Polk County Board of Commissioners signed a proclamation recognizing the important service Polk County Dispatchers provide 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to our citizens. There is a valid reason these folks on the other end of 9-1-1 calls and police radios are referred to as the "life-line". They truly are the imperative conduit between those who call for help and delivering that help.

During the week of April 11 - 17, 2021 please join the Polk County Board of Commissioners along with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in recognizing the critical work and services our Public Safety Dispatchers provide.