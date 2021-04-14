Gaming team with Red Lake Falls man places 2nd in virtual tournament

Times Report

Crookston Times

The first of three consecutive weekends of GigaZone Gaming Championship 5 was held Saturday, April 10 with the first tournament, Overwatch 6v6. Team YES won the Overwatch 6v6 Tournament and the top prize of $1,800.

Team YES team members are Kelly Whipple, Kylie Elliott, Tien Nguyen, Connor Broderick, and Coby LaCroix from Bemidji and Isaak R Smith from Deer River.

Second place and $1,200 went to The Clean Up Crew with team members Thomas Berge of Bemidji, Ethan Hunt and Ewan Newbold of Pine River, Tristan Jourdain from Red Lake, Jacob Peterson from Red Lake Falls, and Kohl Belgrade-Gotchie from Akeley.

Third place and $600 was won by ISSA Team with team members all from Bemidji including Tristan Lawrence, Naziah Matt, Devon Rainey, James Jones, Matoskah Veaux, and Dakota Veaux

In addition to the Overwatch tournament, there were door prize drawings throughout the day and the CosPlay Contest started accepting entries. Madden 21 is the featured tournament this Saturday, April 17 and Super Smash Bros is the featured Tournament on Saturday, April 24.

The tournaments are free to play and open to anyone who lives within the 218 area code but registration is required at www.gigazonegaming.com Anyone interested in either tournament should register now before they are full.

This one-of-a-kind regional gaming event is free to play or watch and is being held virtually due to the pandemic.

For more information on the GigaZone Gaming Championship visit www.gigazonegaming.com