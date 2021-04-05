Joyful Heart Photo hosted Pictures with the Easter Bunny Saturday

Times Report

Joyful Heart Photography and the NW MN Cancer Crusaders teamed up to host “Pictures with the Easter Bunny” Saturday at Joyful Heart’s studio downtown to help raise money for Sanford Children’s Hospital - the intended charity for what would have been the annual Easter Egg Scramble and Craft & Vendor Fair event typically held at the Crookston Sports Center.

Due to previous event restrictions and COVID-19 guidelines, the photo event was held instead of the larger gathering and was deemed successful.

The Cancer Crusaders offered free goodie bags to kids, which they assembled at the Crookston Times last week, and the Easter Bunny visited with kids of all ages during the event.