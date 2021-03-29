DNR Hunter Safety Training for ages 11 and older in May at Crookston Gun Club

Times Report

Crookston Times

Hunter Safety Training for anyone age 11 and older will have classes available in May at the Crookston Gun Club. Youth hunters and those planning on hunting out of Minnesota are required to have a Firearm Safety Training Certificate.

May classes are from 7-9 p.m. and the last day is a field day and test. Classes will be held:

• Tuesday, May 4

• Thursday, May 6

• Friday, May 7

• Tuesday, May 11

• Thursday, May 13

• Friday, May 14

• Saturday, May 15 - Field Day and Test

For more information and registration, contact Steve Videen, Youth Activities Coordinator, at (218) 289-2115. Crookston Gun Club is located one mile north of UMC on Hwy 75 and 1/4 mile west.