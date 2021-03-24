Dreams on Ice March 27, 28 at Crookston Sports Center

Times Report

Crookston Times

Due to the pandemic, the general public won’t be able to attend this weekend’s performances of the 2021 Dreams on Ice figure skating show at Crookston Sports Center, but it will be live-streamed.

The link for Saturday’s 6 p.m. show is https://youtu.be/F3tiMKlbt6M, and the live-stream link for the Sunday, March 28 2 p.m. show is https://youtu.be/uu3VSm2tvwQ.

The theme for this year’s show is “Nashville Nights.”

The 2021 Dreams on Ice show will be the last for a trio of senior skaters Emily Funk, Savannah Meine and Ella Weber.