Gov. Walz proclaims March 18 ‘Transit Driver Appreciation Day’

Thursday, March 18 has been proclaimed, “Transit Driver Appreciation Day” by Governor Tim Walz. It’s a day to show appreciation and respect for bus and train operators across the state of Minnesota.

Bus and train operators are serving on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, providing an essential service to those who must use transit to travel to work, run errands, and care for loved ones. Tri-Valley Transportation Programs alone, provided more than 200,000 total rides in 2020.

Tri-Valley’s “T.H.E. Bus” is a curb to curb service and provides public transportation services to the general public in eight Minnesota counties, Polk, Red Lake, Norman, Marshall, Kittson, Pennington, Mahnomen, and Clearwater. Buses run through these counties on various days with various destinations. T.H.E. Bus available with no age limits or income guidelines. Buses have seating available for up to 40 passengers. Each bus is handicap accessible with two accessible entrances. If passengers are unable to use the door he/she may request the use of the lift. Each driver has been trained to properly use the lift and secure mobility devices within the buses.

For questions on Tri-Valley Transportation Programs or to schedule a ride, call 800-201-3432 or visit tvoc.org.