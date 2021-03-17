CSC Easter Egg Scramble, Craft/Vendor Fair a no-go

Due to recent event restrictions and COVID-19 precautions the annual Easter Egg Scramble and Craft & Vendor Fair held at Crookston Sports Center has been postponed to April 2022, the Northwest Minnesota Cancer Crusaders announced this week. The group also had to cancel their 2020 Easter event plus other gatherings, but have come up with an alternate 2021 event with their partner Nicole Wandrie of Joyful Heart Photography who has taken pictures with families and the Easter Bunny every year as a fundraiser for each event’s sponsored cancer treatment charity.

The Easter photo event will be held Saturday, April 3 (the day before Easter) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Joyful Heart Photography studio at 424 North Broadway Suite A in Crookston. Kids and families can get their pictures taken with the Easter Bunny and each kid will receive a treat bag.

Photo choices include a 5 x 7 instant print for $10 or digital file emailed for $15 and a portion of the day’s proceeds will go toward the Sanford Children’s Hospital which was the chosen charity for the last two Easter events that were postponed.

Joyful Heart Photography and the Cancer Crusaders have requested that masks be worn and social distancing rules followed inside the studio, but masks can be removed for the photos. For more information, visit the NW MN Cancer Crusaders Facebook page.