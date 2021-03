Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston Public Schools Early Childhood Family Education held their annual Build A Wood Project event recently. Due to COVID-19, families picked up the stool pieces and built it at home instead of at Washington School.

In all, 30 projects were given out.

ECFE would like to thank Travis Oliver’s Advanced Woods Class at Crookston High School for cutting the wood and routing the ECFE logo into a leg.