CHS Prom: Olson doesn’t think having the actual dance is doable

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

Even though Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has announced a significant easing of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that will soon take in effect in regard to social gatherings and capacity limits at restaurants and bars and various public facilities, Crookston School District Superintendent Jeremy Olson tells the Times that at this point he still doesn’t see any way the actual dance portion of the 2021 Crookston High School Prom in April can be held.

Olson said last week that the plan as of now is to hold grand march and a dinner for prom attendees, but not the actual dance. After twice reading through documentation detailing the governor’s easing of restrictions, the superintendent said he doesn’t see the prom plans detailed last week changing.

“Maybe I’m missing something,” Olson acknowledged. “What I can say is that until I see guidance that allows dancing at prom, we are going to continue to have grand march, dinner, and no dance.”