Kiwanis, Rotary tulip sales extended

Crookston Times

Crookston Kiwanis Pioneer 100s and Crookston Rotary Club’s tulip sales have been extended to March 20 plus early tulip bunches will be available for the Dreams on Ice skating show March 27 and 28 held at the Crookston Sports Center.

Tulips are available for order through Kiwanis and Rotary members for $15/bunch or $20 for an arrangement with delivery available. Proceeds from the sale will go toward the fall’s Chalk It Up art event and improvements for the downtown courtyard.

For more information or to order by phone, contact Shirley Iverson at 218-280-2854, Krista Proulx at 218-779-0577, or Jess Bengtson at 701-610-6454, or mail an order to Kiwanis - P.O. Box 304 - Crookston, MN 56716.