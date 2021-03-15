SUBSCRIBE NOW
International students attend Candlelight Ski and Owl Prowl event at Rydell Refuge

Times Report
Crookston Time

    Five UMN Crookston students recently participated in the Candle Light Ski and Owl Prowl event at Rydell Wildlife National Refuge and Glacial Ridge.

    “Students from Japan, China, Ukraine, Burkina Fasso (West Africa) and Zambia said they were grateful for hand warmers and that they picked up on skiing pretty fast,” said Rae French, International Programs, Learning Abroad advisor.

    Temperatures have been favorable, French said, so while skiing they also enjoyed hearing the owls and the other sights and sounds that evening.

University of Minnesota Crookston student John Masanzi. from Zambia, readies his skis at Rydell/Glacial Ridge National Wildlife Refuge.