Crookston Girl Scouts Troop sells at True Value, online orders accepted too

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston Girl Scouts Troop 20310 set up a cookie booth at True Value Hardware Saturday and sold favorites like Tagalongs, Samoas, and Thin Mints to hungry customers.

They are also selling online at digital cookie.girlscouts.org/scout/troop20310-478 where people can purchase cookies for delivery or even donate cookies that the troop will bring to local firefighters and police officers.

Their goal as a troop is to see a movie on the big screen with family after their sales are complete.