Mr. CHS event will be held Sunday

The Mr. CHS event will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 14 in the Crookston High School Auditorium with seven contestants vying for the coveted belt. Entering its 22nd year, this year’s contestants are Easton Tangquist, Jacob Miller, Gabe Monteith, Karsten Isaacson, Andrew MacGregor, Noah Kiel and Lucas Winger.

Mr. CHS 2020, Walker Winjum, will be the one to usher in Sunday’s champion.

Tickets for the event are available at Crookston High School or through CHS Leo Club Advisor Linda Morgan.

The theme for the event is DINOSAURS and CHS senior Victoria Proulx has been working with the contestants on the opening act and their talent acts, Morgan told the Times.

“There are various talent acts being performed like trombone playing, guitar playing and singing, skits, Magical act,” Morgan explained. “We have received wonderful donations from various businesses, to help the Student Council for the prizes for the boys.”

The contest will have three judges and a tabulator to determine the winners.

“There are about 40 tickets or so in my office so if you want to get a ticket, please call the highschool, and ask for Linda Morgan, and I can reserve a ticket for you, or you can pick it up,” she added. “The cost is $5.00 a ticket, pay at the door on Sunday., we are using the tickets for contact chasing.”

The event will be covered by the Times and live-streamed through KROX Radio. Doors will open at 1:30p.m.

There will also be a People’s Choice award table set up outside the auditorium with votes costing $1 each.