LARL ‘1961: A Minnesota Sports Retrospective’ virtual presentation on March 23

Crookston Times

Lake Agassiz Regional Library (LARL) has scheduled a virtual presentation in celebration of its 60th anniversary. On Tuesday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m., Ross Bernstein will bring the 60th anniversary of an exciting MN sports year to life with a presentation featuring stories from the Minnesota Vikings, the Minnesota Twins and more.

As a sports historian and author of nearly 50 books, Bernstein has chronicled many of the events which took place in 1961 and in this presentation he will highlight what was so special about that year – the year that the Vikings and the Twins came to be, the Gopher Football team played its last Rose Bowl and the Minneapolis Lakers moved to Los Angeles. Learn about the many heroes from that era in a fun-filled evening you don’t want to miss.

This event is made possible thanks to funding from the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund. This live virtual event will be available Tuesday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m. on the Lake Agassiz Regional Library Facebook page (facebook.com/larlmn). No pre-registration is required and a recording will be available following the presentation at larl.org/athome.

Lake Agassiz Regional Library is a consolidated public library system comprised of 13 branch libraries and nine LINK Sites serving the residents of seven counties in northwest Minnesota. For more information on this and other LARL events and services, contact the Lake Agassiz Regional Library office at 833-522-5275 or online at www.larl.org.