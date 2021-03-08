UMN Crookston International Dinner Series re-imagined, will be held March 8, 15, 22 and 29

Submitted by Michelle Christopherson

Crookston Times

Mark your calendars for March 8, 15, 22 and 29 join virtually the 2021 International Dinner Series reimagined. This will be a free but engaging experience, meals from Ukraine, France, Rwanda and China. Register today to receive weekly recipes to pick up supplies at the grocery store and make these wonderful meals in your home.

Each Monday, the 2021 Dinner Series will begin at 6pm via Zoom.

Monday, March 8

Noah Gianfranceschi, aviation student from Paris, France will demonstrate and prepare poulet sauce aux champignons et (translation, chicken with mushroom)

https://www.exceldor.ca/fr/recette/266-poulet-cremeux-aux-champignons

This is a very traditional French entree because of the combination of silky pure cream with the Umami flavour of the mushrooms and salty broth mixed with herbes. This dish is served either with potatoes or with pasta. French food calls for French music. Noah will also play his violin for those who tune in.

Monday, March 15

Jianglong Huang, a senior studying International Business will prepare eggs and tomato,this Chinese tomato egg stir-fry is something you’ll find on many Chinese home dinner tables. It’s fast, easy, cheap, and made with very simple, everyday ingredients.

https://thewoksoflife.com/stir-fried-tomato-and-egg/

Monday, March 22

Elina Vlasova, Ukraine, is studying Business Management and will prepare a dessert dish known more as cottage cheese pancakes. This is a national Ukrainian dish, with curd being its main ingredient.

https://www.interactive-english.ru/recepty/644-curdfritters/

Monday, March 29

Mainese Mutake, a transfer student, who is originally from Rwanda, majoring in software engineering will prepare a cozy vegetable potage soup that is healthy, warming and soul-satisfying. It’s easy to make and comes together quickly using pantry staples! Salad can go with the soup and for this show she will share her mom’s recipe.

https://www.onceuponachef.com/recipes/potato-leek-soup.html