Family fishing event held at 'Bob's Pond' Saturday

“Bob’s Pond” was the place to be Saturday where a family ice fishing event was held for people of all ages and levels of experience. The event was sponsored by outdoors group Uncharted Territory and The Cove Youth Center in partnership with Nature’s View Estates owner and developer Bob Herkenhoff.

Approximately 40-50 people attended the event and were assisted by the UT group who had bait, tackle, rods, fish finders and skllls on-hand.