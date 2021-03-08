SUBSCRIBE NOW
Family fishing event held at 'Bob's Pond' Saturday

Times Report
Crookston Times

“Bob’s Pond” was the place to be Saturday where a family ice fishing event was held for people of all ages and levels of experience. The event was sponsored by outdoors group Uncharted Territory and The Cove Youth Center in partnership with Nature’s View Estates owner and developer Bob Herkenhoff.

Approximately 40-50 people attended the event and were assisted by the UT group who had bait, tackle, rods, fish finders and skllls on-hand.

Uncharted Territory is pictured, next to property owner and local developer Bob Herkenhoff, Hunter Frank (second from left), Garret Frank, Carter Raaen and Marcus Dickelman-Stassen.
Corrine Uttermark fishes
Carter Fee
Carter Fee and his walleye
Jade Uttermark fishes
The Hedden family fishes
Garret Frank records a video for Uncharted Territory's vlog and captures Carter Fee's fish
Paula Waters, Kaye Miller and Betty Brogger ice fish
The Obisakin family watch for fish on the Garmin sonar with Bob Herkenhoff
Levi and his sister fish with Marcus Dickelman-Stassen
Hunter Frank from Uncharted Territory show Violet and Garett Bengtson fish captured on the sonar screen
A wide view of "Bob's Pond"