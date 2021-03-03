Libraries announce Adam Thielen-Inspired Poetry Contest for grades 4-12

Submitted

Crookston Times

Lake Agassiz Regional Library (LARL) is inviting students in grades 4-12 to participate in a poetry contest honoring a local football legend. Participants can submit original poems inspired by Adam Thielen's football legacy for a chance to win an autographed Adam Thielen football donated by Choice Bank, an Adam Thielen jersey or other great prizes. Poems will be accepted March 1-April 9. Learn more and submit your poem at larl.org/poetrycontest.

Participation is open to students in the following counties served by Lake Agassiz Regional Library: Becker, Clay, Clearwater, Mahnomen, Norman, Polk, and Wilkin. Winners will be announced on April 30.

About Lake Agassiz Regional Library

Lake Agassiz Regional Library is a consolidated public library system comprised of 13 branch libraries and nine LINK sites serving the residents of seven counties in northwest Minnesota. For more information on this and other LARL events and services, contact the Lake Agassiz Regional Library office at 218-233-3757 or online at www.larl.org.