Family-friendly ice fishing event planned for Saturday

A Family Ice Fishing Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 6 at “Bob’s Pond” near Eickhof Blvd. in Crookston. The “catch and release” event is hosted by The Cove Youth Center and Uncharted Territory, a group of young outdoorsmen that are interested in promoting fishing, hunting and connecting people to the outdoors.

All ages and families are welcome to the free event and organizers say everything will be provided such as rods, tackle, and bait plus assistance from Uncharted Territory team members. There will also be free hot dogs and hot cocoa, and prize drawings for kids each hour.

Participants should park near Eickhof Blvd and Gretchen Lane.