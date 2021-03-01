1,200 boxes of food handed out at drive-thru event

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston High School parking lot was bustling Saturday with free boxes of food handed out to area individuals and families drive-thru style during Harvest Church, Trinity Lutheran Church and SunOpta’s community-wide event in partnership with Farmers to Families.

Each box contained fresh produce, dairy items, meat/protein and milk, and 1,200 boxes were distributed. Above, student volunteers hand out food boxes while other coordinators and volunteers organized.