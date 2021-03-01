SUBSCRIBE NOW
1,200 boxes of food handed out at drive-thru event

Times Report
Crookston Times

Crookston High School parking lot was bustling Saturday with free boxes of food handed out to area individuals and families drive-thru style during Harvest Church, Trinity Lutheran Church and SunOpta’s community-wide event in partnership with Farmers to Families.

Each box contained fresh produce, dairy items, meat/protein and milk, and 1,200 boxes were distributed. Above, student volunteers hand out food boxes while other coordinators and volunteers organized.

Student volunteers deliver boxes to cars during the event
Volunteers carry boxes to drivers
Student helpers