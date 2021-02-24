Free food distribution event Feb. 27 at CHS parking lot

Times Report

Crookston Times

Another “Drive-Through Groceries” free food distribution event will be held in Crookston, this one on Saturday, Feb. 27 beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the Crookston High School parking lot.

The event is being put on by Harvest Church, Trinity Lutheran Church and SunOpta, all of Crookston, in partnership with Farmers to Families.

Organizers say the event will continue until all of the food boxes are gone.

All are welcome. There is no paperwork and there are no income eligibility guidelines.

Each family will receive a box containing fresh produce, dairy items, meat/protein and milk.

If you have questions, call Harvest Church at 281-2264 or Trinity Lutheran Church at 281-4276.