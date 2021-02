Crookston High School Snow Fest Week Feb. 22-26

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston High School is celebrating Snow Fest Week February 22-26 with theme dress-up days and activities for all grades, plus Snow Fest royalty revealed on Friday.

Here’s a breakdown of everything that’s happening this week:

• Monday, Feb. 22 - Jersey Day plus Scavenger Hunt for grades 7-9

• Tuesday, Feb. 23 - Tie Dye Day plus Scavenger Hunt for grades 10-12

• Wednesday, Feb. 24 - PJ Day (No School)

• Thursday, Feb. 25 - Denim Day plus Find a Pirate Medallion with two for each grade

• Friday, Feb. 26 - Pirate Pride Day plus Snow Fest royalty revealed in the morning