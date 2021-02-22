Cobblestone Hotel donates bags to Visitors Bureau

Times Report

The Crookston Visitors Bureau, in an effort to hand out welcome bags to groups and individuals that have multiple stays in local lodging facilities, recently received 200 bags from Cobblestone Hotel & Suites and its General Manager and CVB board member Lisa Tadd.

Items in the welcome bags will include the newly-printed CVB visitors guide, restaurant menus, items from the University of Minnesota Crookston, plus information, coupons, samples and snacks.

Contact the CVB at crookstoncvb@gmail.com if you would like to be included in these bags or if you have an event coming up that these bags could be used at.