Kiwanis, Rotary, Montague’s team up for 2021 Tulip Sale

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Crookston Kiwanis Pioneer 100 Club and Crookston Rotary Club are partnering with Montagues Flower Shop for this year’s Tulip Sale.

Proceeds wll benefit the Chalk It Up art event, part of the Downtown Crookston Development Partnership’s Queen City Art Festival which both the Kiwanis and Rotary have been a part of, and for improvements at the Main Street Courtyard downtown recently adopted by the Rotary.

One bunch of tulips is $15 (wrapped in cello) or purchase an arrangement for $20. Delivery is available for an additional $5 and tulips will be ready for pick up at Montagues on April 1, 2021.

Both the Kiwanis and Rotary hope to brighten your day and get you to “think Spring” with your tulip orders whether they be for your home, your business, or for a friend or family member.

Place an order through any Kiwanis or Rotary member, order over the phone by calling Kiwanis member Shirley Iverson at 218-280-2854 or Rotary members Krista Proulx at 218-779-0577 or Jess Bengtson at 701-610-6454, or mail your order to the Crookston Kiwanis - P.O. Box 304 Crookston, MN 56716. Checks can be made out to Crookston Kiwanis. New this year, Crookston Kiwanis also a Venmo business account set up as an online payment option.