Trinity to offer ‘Drive-Through Ashes and Blessing’ on Feb. 17, Ash Wednesday

Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston will begin the season of Lent by offering a “Drive-through Imposition of Ashes and Blessing” to motorists on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at noon and again at 5 p.m.

Motorists should enter the church parking by the Fletcher Street entrance, stay in their vehicle and roll down the window to receive their ashes (by individual cotton swab), and then exit on Ash Street.

At 6:30 p.m. that evening, Trinity will hold “in-person” worship in the sanctuary. This worship service will be broadcast via KROX 1260AM and 105.7FM, Crookston Cable Channel 3, and streamed live on Facebook.

The Lenten season is a 40-day spiritual journey starting on Ash Wednesday and culminating with the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter. Lent calls believers to a time of self-examination, spiritual commitment and special attention to scripture and repentance. During Lent, many believers embrace various acts of kindness and compassion.

For more information about Trinity Lutheran Church, call 281-4276 or visit trinitycrookston.org Find them on Facebook at Trinity Lutheran Church, Crookston, Minnesota.