46th Annual Ag Arama held at UMN Crookston

The 46th Annual Ag Arama event, themed “Play Something Country,” was held at the University of Minnesota Crookston Saturday in UTOC Arena with students competing in novice showmanship and experienced showmanship contests with cows, sheep, goats, and horses, plus awards were given and royalty crowned.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, only students competing were allowed in the arena, and people were able to watch via livestream.

Award winners and royalty crowned include:

Prince - Ben Olander

Princess - Laney Swiers

Queen - Lisa Kolseth

King - Matt Vettleson

True Grit - Grace Ruckheim

Animal Science Sweepstakes - Elizabeth Hurley

Agronomy Sweepstakes - Lisa Kolseth

Ag Business Contest - Ciera Kotaska

Photo Contest - Jordan Thompson