46th Annual Ag Arama held at UMN Crookston
Times Report
Crookston Times
The 46th Annual Ag Arama event, themed “Play Something Country,” was held at the University of Minnesota Crookston Saturday in UTOC Arena with students competing in novice showmanship and experienced showmanship contests with cows, sheep, goats, and horses, plus awards were given and royalty crowned.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, only students competing were allowed in the arena, and people were able to watch via livestream.
Award winners and royalty crowned include:
Prince - Ben Olander
Princess - Laney Swiers
Queen - Lisa Kolseth
King - Matt Vettleson
True Grit - Grace Ruckheim
Animal Science Sweepstakes - Elizabeth Hurley
Agronomy Sweepstakes - Lisa Kolseth
Ag Business Contest - Ciera Kotaska
Photo Contest - Jordan Thompson