Pandemic impacts annual Fitness Fever events

Submitted

Crookston Times

Fitness Fever might look different this year, but our mission is as important as ever! The great news is, you can still get outdoors and find ways to connect with nature this winter.

Polk County Public Health and the Polk County Wellness Coalition are excited to highlight outdoor family activities and the variety of active living choices we have available right here in our area that can provide you with positive experiences, resources and tools that make it easier for you to get out, have fun, move your body, and remain active and connected to nature this winter.

Connecting to the outdoors and remaining active improves physical health, mental well-being, and social connectedness, especially during these times.

There are many safe, easy, and free to low-cost healthy family activities that you can try outdoors in Polk County. Check out and share your favorite family fun activities this winter with us throughout the county and follow Polk County Public Health on social media for free how-to and virtual outdoor videos showcasing our trails and active living amenities. Find a winter activity tracker on our social media pages and our website at http://www.co.polk.mn.us/191/Public-Health and win prizes by completing activities and submitting your outdoor photos and videos to Polk County Public Health at amanda.lien@co.polk.mn.us.

Take time this winter to experience the fun and activity winter can provide from sledding, ice skating, shoveling, winter hiking, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, ice fishing, boot hockey, curling & more! The outdoor fun doesn’t stop in February; we encourage families to keep the “fever” going and to keep moving, keep active, and get outdoors all winter long and every season to come.

For more information and resources on where and how to stay active in your community, share with us on our social media channels or contact Amanda Lien or Kirsten Fagerlund at Polk County Public Health at 281-3385 or community Fitness Fever Champions: Dale Knotek, Ardell Knudsvig, Linda Knutson, Laura Martinson & Shannon Stassen.

A big thank you to our ongoing partners, sponsors, and volunteers who are our true champions of wellness and collaborate with us to make the healthy choice the easy choice. We are fortunate to have such a variety of opportunities that promote the health and wellness of our community members. We look forward to staying active with you as we enjoy them together virtually during Fitness Fever and many times after!