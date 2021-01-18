‘March for Life’ Jan. 23 begins at Central Park

Times Report

Crookston Times

A “March for Life – Crookston” event will be held in Crookston on Saturday, January 23 beginning at 1:30 p.m. in Central Park.

An escort will be provided by the Crookston Police Department.

The Crookston event will be held in conjunction with a “Mass for Life” event on Friday, Jan. 22 beginning at 7 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church in Grand Forks. That event is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus.

For more information on the events, call Marie at 701 213-9981 or call 218 777-0761.