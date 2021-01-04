2021 car seat check-up events at Brost Chevrolet

Times Report

SAFE Kids Grand Forks and Altru Health System, in partnership with Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety and in cooperation with Brost Chevrolet of Crookston, will be hosting four car seat check-up events in 2021. The events will be held at Brost, which is located at 1600 University Avenue, from 4-5:30 p.m. on January 28, April 22, July 22 and October 28.

They will also hold events at Rydell in Grand Forks the second Thursday of each month between 4-7 p.m. in the service area.

“4 out of 5 car seats are used incorrectly. Could one of them be yours? states the event poster. “Is your child’s car seat on a recall list? Come and we’ll check.”

“Did you know that children up to 4’9” should be riding in a booster seat for the safest ride?” it adds. “Safe Kids Grand Forks is pleased to partner with Brost Chevrolet to offer regular car seat check-up events. Stop by and make sure your children have a safe ride.”

For more information, contact Polk County Public Health at 281-3385.