Video of ‘Follow the Star’ event available

Times Report

Crookston Times

For those who were unable to attend or who want to continue to experience the Dec. 13 “Follow the Star” drive-by live nativity event hosted by Trinity Lutheran Church, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and First Presbyterian Church, Crookston native Matt Perkins of Perkins Media Productions donated his time to produce a video of the events various stops, which concluded in Central Park with the manger scene.

Find Perkins’ video at https://www.dropbox.com/s/4jjqyb4bsc12mix/Live%20Nativity%20Drive%20Through%202020.mp4?dl=0

The Crookston Times’ Facebook page also has a series of Facebook Live videos showing each stop along the event route.