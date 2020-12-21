No in-person Christmas Eve service at Trinity Lutheran, but it will be broadcast

Submitted by Trinity Lutheran

Crookston Times

Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston will not host in-person Christmas Eve services this year. Christmas Eve worship will be broadcast at 3:00 p.m. via KROX 1260AM and 105.7FM, Crookston Cable Channel 3, and Facebook Live.

Pastor Greg Isaacson encourages families and friends to make Trinity’s Christmas Eve broadcast a part of their at-home celebrations.

In the safety of your home, you can sing Christmas hymns, listen to the Christmas story and message, light candles during Silent Night and take part in Holy Communion with a few simple “do-ahead” preparations. All are encouraged to have bread, wine, or grape juice available and ready to serve one another.

Christmas 2020 will be different and even difficult, but with faith we know the incredible promise of Christmas is true! Jesus is born – glory to God in the highest!