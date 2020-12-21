Crookston Rotary Club Christmas Raffle winners announced

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Crookston Rotary Club’s Christmas Raffle drawing was held Thursday at the Crookston Inn and winners were announced for the five available prizes.

The Rotary reports that 100% of their available tickets sold and proceeds will go back into the community.

Prize winners are: Chris Fee - $400 cash prize

Nate Magsam - Happy Joe’s Pizza for a year plus wine

Donna Larson - Custom cakes for a year plus wine

Kayse Thompson - $100 B&E Meats gift certificate plus beer and wine

Kelli Bertils - Grand Theater private movie package