Crookston Christmas Bird Count Saturday

Times Report

Crookston Times

The annual Crookston Christmas Bird Count will take place on Saturday, Dec. 19, but official compiler Tom Feiro reports that because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions but in place by the Audubon Society and Minnesota Ornithologist Union, no new participants will be asked to count birds in and around Crookston this year. Instead, Feiro is contacting only veteran observers who participate each year.

When it’s finished, Feiro will compile the numbers and report them.