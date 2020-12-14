Live Nativity drive-by event held in Crookston

Times Report

Crookston Times

On a snowy, breezy Sunday evening, motorists in Crookston participated in a live, drive-by nativity event put on by Trinity Lutheran Church, First Presbyterian Church and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

The event, organized with COVID-19 restrictions in mind, had motorists “Follow the Star” on their journey to the three churches before ending in Central Park, where they found Mary and Joseph and baby Jesus in the manger scene. The journey started at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, continued on to First Presbyterian, where angels Jason and Kerri Brantner rang bells. Then, at Trinity Lutheran, Leah and Chris Winjum and their kids portrayed the shepherds.

The event was also a benefit for the Crookston Care and Share, as donations of diapers and deodorant were placed in a drop box.

See Facebook Live videos from the stops on the journey at the Crookston Times Facebook page.