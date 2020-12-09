More details on Dec. 13 "Follow the Star" event

Times Report

Organizers of “Follow the Star,” a drive-by live nativity event in Crookston on Sunday, Dec. 13 from 5 to 6 p.m., have released their map and scripture readings that they hope will not only guide but inspire people as they make their way in their vehicles to the four locations on the route.

Everyone is welcome to participate and you’re encouraged to bring their own hot chocolate for the journey. The entire journey from St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, to First Presbyterian Church and Trinity Lutheran Church before ending in Central Park, is expected to take 15 to 20 minutes. Those who plan to attend are asked to begin their drive prior to 5:40 p.m.

The event is also a benefit for the Crookston Care and Share. There will be a drop-box for donations of diapers of any size and deodorant.

The journey

Organizers say the images and inspiration behind the reflections and readings to connect with the scenes of your “Nativity Journey” come from the book, “Celebrating A Christ-Centered Christmas” by Emily Belle Freeman, and the Bible.

• Begin @ St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at 1214 University Ave. Enter the parking lot from Birch Street. Exit the parking lot to University Avenue/Highway 2.

Scripture reading – Matthew 2:1-5: In the time of King Herod, after Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea, wise men from the East came to Jerusalem, asking, “Where is the child who has been born king of the Jews? For we observed his star at its rising, and have come to pay him homage.” When King Herod heard this, he was frightened, and all Jerusalem with him, and calling together all the chief priests and scribes of the people, he inquired of them where the Messiah was to be born. They told him, “In Bethlehem of Judea; for so it has been written by the prophet….”

Reflection: The wise men symbolize the journey each of us takes as we seek Jesus. They remind us we are all called to draw closer to Him. What is one way you could seek Jesus?

• Continue @ First Presbyterian Church at 510 N. Broadway. Enter and exit the parking lot from North Broadway. Turn right on Sixth Street upon exiting.

Scripture reading – Luke 2: 10-14: But the angel said to them, “Fear not; for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which shall be to all people; to you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is the Messiah, the Lord. This will be a sign for you: you will find a child wrapped in bands of cloth and lying in a manger.” And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host, praising God and saying, “Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace good will toward men.”

Reflection: The angels represent hearts that overflow with good tidings and great joy of the season. Why does the birth of Jesus bring you great joy?

• Continue @ Trinity Lutheran Church at 205 S. Broadway. From Ash Street, turn right on Fletcher Street. Enter the parking lot off Fletcher Street and exit on Ash Street.

Scripture reading – Luke 2:15-18: When the angels had left them and gone into heaven; the shepherds said to one another, “Let us go now to Bethlehem and see this thing that has taken place, which the Lord has made known to us.” So they went with haste and found Mary and Joseph, and the child lying in the manger. When they saw this, they made known what had been told them about this child; and all who heard it were amazed at what the shepherds told them.

Reflection: The shepherds exemplify how we are each called to spread the good news about Jesus. What good news can you share with others about Jesus?

• Complete your journey @ Central Park. Enter and exit from Ash Street by turning right on Central Park Drive.

Scripture Reading – Luke 2:4-7. 19: Joseph also went from the town of Nazareth to Judea, to the city of David called Bethlehem. He went to be registered with Mary, to whom he was engaged and who was expecting a child. While they were there, the time came for her to deliver her child. And she gave birth to her firstborn son and wrapped him in bands of cloth and laid him in a manger, because there was no place for them in the inn…And Mary treasured all these things and pondered them in her heart

Reflection: Joseph symbolizes kindness and love for all. Mary reminds us to ponder the events of the sacred night of Jesus’ birth. And Jesus represents the true meaning and ultimate gift of Christmas. How can you show kindness like Joseph? How can you take time to ponder like Mary about the miracle of Jesus’ birth? What will your gift be to Jesus this Christmas?