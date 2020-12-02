Churches team up to put on nativity event during COVID-19

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

An annual Christmas season tradition in Crookston is the live stable service in UMN Crookston’s University Teaching and Outreach Center arena, which features live animals and local residents acting out the Christmas story in Bethlehem.

As one would come to expect by now, that large gathering is not happening this particular December, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But something is definitely better than nothing, and a trio of local churches has teamed up to put on a modified event designed to keep everyone at a safe distance while also enjoying a unique Christmas season experience. At the same time, the event aims to benefit the Crookston Care and Share.

“Follow the Star,” coined a “Community Drive-By Live Nativity Experience” by its organizers, will take place on Sunday, Dec. 13 from 5 to 6 p.m. It’s being put on by First Presbyterian Church, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Trinity Lutheran Church.

Everyone is invited to take part, and those who do are encouraged to bring their own hot chocolate.

“The three churches have collaborated to organize this safe event to hopefully provide an experience to boost spirits and bring some hope and joy to the community this Advent season,” Leah Winjum, director of Children, Youth & Family Ministries at Trinity Lutheran, tells the Times.

So how’s it going to play out?

Organizers say the “journey” should take 15 to 20 minutes total, and those partaking in the experience are asked to begin no later than 5:40 p.m. You start at St. Paul’s Lutheran, follow the star to First Presbyterian, and continue on to Trinity Lutheran. The journey ends in Central Park.

As the event nears, an interactive map with scriptures and questions will be posted on local media websites, church websites and Facebook pages. If you want a Christmas music soundtrack to accompany your drive, tune in to KROX Radio.

In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, organizers ask that you remain in your vehicle at all times and that you avoid mingling with anyone from outside your immediate household.

There will be a drop-box for donations of diapers of all sizes and men’s and women’s deodorant, which will be given to the Care and Share.