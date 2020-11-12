Crookston Christmas Food Basket 2020 event cancelled

Submitted

Crookston Times

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic and following the protocol set up by the Governor, the Community Christmas Food Basket Committee has decided to cancel the project for 2020. We do not know how we can keep everyone safe, healthy, and protected while working on this project.

We encourage those that would be donating to our project this year, please donate to the Food Bank, Care and Share or a Food Shelf. To those that looked forward in receiving one of our boxes, we hope that you will reach out to one of these resources listed above. We hope and pray that we will be able to pick up this project in 2021.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact one of the Community Christmas Food Basket Committee members.

Jim and Kathy Borkowski

Alan Dragseth

Ray and Terry Dusek

Bill and Kim Gillette

Pete and Ann Graham

Scott Kleven

Jerry and Jackie Lindsay

Jean Tate

Greg and Marlene LeBlanc