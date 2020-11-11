Crookston Rotary Club hosting tree lighting Nov. 28

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston Rotary Club members, with an assist from the Crookston Fire Department/Association and donations by Otter Tail Power Company, recently readied the big evergreen tree downtown at the Main Street Courtyard for the Rotary’s upcoming Tree Lighting event on Small Business Saturday, November 28, which will be held at 5:30 p.m. with free hot cocoa and goodies to go.

With the City of Crookston’s blessing, the courtyard will stay lit for the holiday season.