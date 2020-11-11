SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month

Crookston Rotary Club hosting tree lighting Nov. 28

Times Report
Crookston Times

Crookston Rotary Club members, with an assist from the Crookston Fire Department/Association and donations by Otter Tail Power Company, recently readied the big evergreen tree downtown at the Main Street Courtyard for the Rotary’s upcoming Tree Lighting event on Small Business Saturday, November 28, which will be held at 5:30 p.m. with free hot cocoa and goodies to go.

With the City of Crookston’s blessing, the courtyard will stay lit for the holiday season.

Here, Crookston firefighters Garett Bengtson, in bucket, and Bob Magsam, lower right, who is also the 2020-21 Rotary Club President, string LED lights donated by Otter Tail Power Company around the evergreen tree.
Firefighters Garett Bengton, above, and Bob Magsam, as well as Violet Bengtson, string lights on the big evergreen downtown at the Main Street Courtyard