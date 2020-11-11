Bible Baptist Church hosting food distribution event Friday

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston’s Bible Baptist Church, located at 23928 265th St. SW about a mile east of Highland School, will be hosting a food distribution event on Friday, Nov. 13 from 3 to 5 p.m. Each person who attends will be able to take one bag of food. In the bags, there will be five full meals and two snacks. Bags may be taken for family members not present as well.

There are no income requirements or other considerations. The home-style meals will be distributed to any and all who come, on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The food is provided by the Lutheran Social Services.