CHS Kiwanis Builders Club dog walk benefits Humane Society of Polk County

Times Report

Crookston Times

The rescheduled Crookston High School Kiwanis Builders Club Dog Walk to benefit the Humane Society of Polk County took place on Saturday, Nov. 7. It was previously scheduled in October but was postponed due to inclement weather.

Dogs at the shelter were walked, along with dogs brought by others for the fundraiser.

Everyone who brought a dog was asked to donate a minimum of $5 or pet supplies to HSPC.