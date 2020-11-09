Crookston Community Calendar updated November 9

Times Report

Crookston Times

Announcements

BUSINESSES TEMPORARILY CLOSED DUE TO COVID CONCERNS: Crookston Inn’s Scobey’s Pub & Grub (curbside orders welcome Mon-Sat from 11a-7p), Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream Crookston, Fisher C-Store, Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Crookston and Crookston Times office. If your business has to temporarily close and you want help getting the word out, email jbengtson@crookstontimes.com or call 218-281-2730.

Care and Share of Crookston is in need of men’s and women’s underwear, pillows, towels, razors and shave kits, diapers and wipes, deodorant, tampons and sanitary pads. Contact Brian Halos at 289-0460 with your donations.

Crookston Public Schools FREE Grab and Go Meals are available for children ages 0-18 in the Crookston community. Go to the Crookston Public Schools’ website at crookston.k12.mn.us, go to “Departments” and click on “Food Services” then click on “Request a Grab and Go Lunch.” Fill out the form for each day you need one and you can put up to four students on each request. Pick up your meal between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. from Crookston High School door #15 which is the back door of the cafeteria.

United Way of Crookston Online Auction will be held through November 15 to raise funds for local organizations. Go to www.32auctions.com/unitedwayofcrookston to bid on over 80 items and help fight hunger in the community.

Benedictine Living Community/Crookston’s Mission Integration will have a sponsored cash and grocery drive through the month of November. The public is invited to participate. Cash and non-perishable food items are being collected at the BLC (Villa) front entrance. All proceeds will be donated to the Care and Share.

Benedictine Living Community Auxiliary is raising money for their Light Up A Life fundraiser November 15-December 31. Your gift of $5 will light up a bulb in memory of a friend, loved one or for someone living who you wish to honor. 100% of your donation will go toward Auxiliary events for tenants, residents and staff of BLC Crookston.

Crookston Eagles Auxiliary Homemade Pie Sale will accept orders through November 19. Choice of apple, pecan or pumpkin for $11. Pick up November 22 and 23 at the Eagles. Call Wanda at 280-2796 to order.

Highland School Supply Drive will go through the school year and they’ll accept donations of supplies like kleenex, reusable water bottles, disposable drinking cups, boxes of rubber gloves, glue sticks and dry erase markers. Any questions, call the school at 281-5600. If preferred, monetary donations can be sent to HES PTO - 801 Central Ave N - Crookston, MN 56716

Golden Link Senior Center will have “Sit, Stand or Dance” classes on Mondays and Fridays at 2 p.m. Healing Grace Therapies will be at the Center the first Thursday of each month from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Cost is $20 per session for Foot and Hand Reflexology sessions. They’ll serve biscuits and gravy every Monday at 8:30 a.m. and coffee and rolls every Friday at 8:30 a.m. They’ll have Men’s Cards at 10 a.m. every Wednesday and Bridge Club every Wednesday at 12 p.m. They’ll have Cards every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:45 p.m. Greeting Cards will meet the second and fourth Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Ken Study Club will meet the second Monday at 6:30 p.m. Collector Club will meet the second Monday at 6:30 p.m. Entertainment Committee will meet the second Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Golden Link Board of Directors will meet the third Wednesday at 9 a.m. TRIAD will meet the third Thursday at 10 a.m. NAAPS Delivery will be the fourth Monday from 9-10 a.m. To sign up for any classes/sessions, call 281-3072.

The Crookston Rotary Club will have their Board meeting the first Wednesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Crookston Inn. They’ll have club meetings at 5:30 p.m. on the second and third Wednesday of the month at the Inn.

New Hope Food Shelf is open every Monday and Wednesday from 1-5 p.m. at the Care and Share. Call 277-0000 for more info.

The Cove Youth Center will be open Wednesdays and Fridays from 3:30-6:30 p.m. for 7th and 8th grade and from 6:30-9:30 p.m. for 9th-12 grade. There is a limit of 14 students. Call 470-0149 for more info.

The Crookston Parks & Recreation Fall/Winter Funfinder is now available and registrations are being accepted for activities like youth hockey, figure skating and wrestling. Visit ckn.mn/register or details.

Dated events

Monday, Nov. 9

Opening practice for CHS Danceline will be held. You must be registered at www.crookstonactivities.com

Crookston Lions Club will meet at 12 p.m. at RBJs Restaurant.

Highland PTO Meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. On the agenda are teacher and staff budget requests and updates on the read-a-thon, book fair and Pirate Pride t-shirts. Contact Chair Amy Lessard at amyjo000@hotmail.com or 701-215-1895 for the Zoom meeting link.

Crookston City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the council chambers. Ways & Means Committee will meet immediately following.

CHS Boys Soccer Awards Ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium.

CHS Volleyball will face Mahnomen at 7:15 p.m. at the CHS gym.

CHS Winter Sports PAC Meeting will be held virtually. Contact CHS for more info.

Crookston Eagles On Monday, they’ll have Burger Night from 5:30-7 p.m. On Thursday, they’ll have Bar Bingo at 7 p.m. and the kitchen will serve assorted baskets from 6-8 p.m. On Friday, they’ll have Bar Bingo at 6 p.m. and the kitchen will serve assorted baskets from 6-8 p.m. On Saturday, they’ll have Bar Bingo at 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Golden Link Senior Center On Nov. 10, 11, and 12 they’ll have a free movie “The Secret - Dare to Dream” at 1 p.m. On Nov. 17, 18 and 19 they’ll have a free movie “Jumanji - The Next Level” at 1 p.m. On Nov. 19 they’ll have a Young Living Essential Oils class at 1 p.m. On Nov. 24 and 25 they’ll have a free movie “Jumanji - Welcome to the Jungle” at 1 p.m. On Dec. 6 they’ll have their Golden Link Christmas Party from 2-4 p.m.

Wed, Nov. 11

Crookston Public Schools 2W Day - NO SCHOOL/ALL DISTANCE LEARNING - Students should work in Google Classroom.

Crookston Public Library will be closed for Veterans Day.

Crookston City Hall will be closed for Veterans Day. Garbage collection normally picked up on Wednesday will be picked up on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Our Saviors Lutheran School will have school with bus service, lunch and early dismissal at 12:40 p.m.

CHS Football will face Barnesville at 6 p.m. at Ed Widseth Field at UMN Crookston.

Crookston Rotary Club will not have a meeting on November 11.

Thursday, Nov. 12

Crookston Schools Negotiations Committee Meeting with AFSCME Dietary Staff will be held at 2 p.m. at CHS in the district office.

Crookston School Board Special Meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at CHS in the choir/orchestra room.

Crookston Schools Negotiations Committee Meeting with AFSCME Custodial Staff will be held at 5 p.m. at CHS in the district office.

City Council Special Meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at City Hall in the council chambers.

RiverView Health CPR Class will be held from 6-10 p.m. at the Home Care Building at 721 S. Minnesota St. Cost is $45 for the certified class and the free class is also available. No walk-ins allowed and face masks are required. Call 281-9405 to register.

Friday, Nov. 13

LARL Online Event: Lalo’s Lunchbox Show will be held virtually on the Lake Agassiz Regional Library’s Facebook page from 10-11 a.m. The comedy show will have sing-alongs perfect for children ages three and up. This “zany” show teaches kids about healthy foods and being kind to others. Stick around for a live Q&A with the actors after the show.

VFW Post 1902 will have Bingo at 6 p.m. every Friday and Bingo at 1 p.m. every Saturday.

Saturday, Nov. 14

Red River Valley Shows Turkey Trot Barrels and Poles will begin at 9 a.m. at the RRV Shows building next to AmericInn in Crookston. Registration fees apply. For more info, contact Amy Theis at 280-0320.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Polk County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Government Center.

LARL Virtual Event with NWMHC featuring Cassie Subbert, MA, LMFT, a mental health expert from the Northwestern Mental Health Center on the topic of celebrating the holiday season during the pandemic. Cassie will talk through strategies for coping with holiday stress and focusing on the positive. Learn how to prepare yourself and have realistic expectations going into the holiday season. This event is free-of-charge and will be held live on the Lake Agassiz Regional Library Facebook Page on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 7 PM. The virtual event can be viewed at www.facebook.com/larlmn

UMN Crookston Virtual Alumni Social will be held via Zoom from 5-6 p.m. for all NWSA and UMN Crookston alumni and friends. Contact Angelika Huglen at ahuglen@umn.edu for more info.

Thursday, Nov. 19

LARL Virtual Event: Breaking Barriers, LGBTQ Oral History Project will be held at 7 p.m. on the LARL Facebook page at www.facebook.com/larlmn. The Red River Rainbow Seniors’ project will be discussed. The event is co-hosted by the Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County.

CHS Volleyball will face Warroad at 7:15 p.m. at CHS.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Crookston Public Schools Frozen Food Delivery will be held at CHS for music trip students.

Monday, Nov. 23

Opening practice for CHS Boys Hockey, Boys Basketball, JH Girls Basketball

CHS Volleyball will face Fisher-Climax at 7:15 p.m. at CHS.

Thursday, Nov. 26

Crookston Ecumenical Thanksgiving Dinner will be held for take-out meals only from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cathedral at 702 Summit Ave. They’ll be serving turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable and pumpkin pie. If you would like to pick up Thanksgiving meals, call 281-5727 and let them know how many meals you need. There is no charge for the meal.

Saturday, Nov. 28

Small Business Saturday in Crookston. Shop LOCAL!

DCDP Pop-Up Shops for Small Business Saturday will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Crookston. Any home businesses or artists interested in setting up, please contact the DCDP (Downtown Crookston Development Partnership) on Facebook. A list of the pop-ups will be available soon.

Rotary Club Tree Lighting Event will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Main Street Courtyard next to Montagues and across from True Value Hardware. Hot cocoa and goodies will be served.

Monday, Nov. 30

Opening practice for CHS Wrestling and Girls Hockey

Thursday, Dec. 10

RiverView Health CPR Class will be held from 6-10 p.m. at the Home Care Building at 721 S. Minnesota St. Cost is $45 for the certified class and the free class is also available. No walk-ins allowed and face masks are required. Call 281-9405 to register.