Kiwanis: Rescheduled Dog Walk set for Nov. 7

The Crookston High School Kiwanis Builders Club Dog Walk to benefit the Humane Society of Polk County will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. beginning and ending at the HSPC in Crookston.

People are welcome to bring their dogs for a walk or to be walked by club members, with a suggested $5 donation to the HSPC or donated supplies for the facility. Dogs currently housed at the facility will also be walked. If you bring a dog, it needs to behave.

The event was originally scheduled last month but was postponed due to inclement weather.