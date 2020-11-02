2020 Halloween events held in Crookston

Times Report

Many Halloween events were held in Crookston Saturday including the DCDP’s (Downtown Crookston Development Partnership) Historic Halloween Candy Hunt with 11 outdoor downtown stops including the Fournet Building, True Value Hardware, Crookston Times, Willow & Ivy, Eagles Aerie 873, Montagues Flower Shop, Golden Link Senior Center, Real Good Bath & Body, Grand Theatre, Kiewel Building and Old Cathedral.

Events were also hosted at the University of Minnesota Crookston, Crookston High School, Cobblestone Hotel, Joyful Heart Photography, Nexus Church and more.