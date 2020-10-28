Harvest Church: Another food distribution event Oct. 31 in Crookston

Times Report

Crookston Times

Harvest Church in Crookston (formerly Evangelical Covenant Church), in partnership with Farmers to Families, will host their second drive-through groceries events in as many weeks at Crookston High School, on Saturday, Oct. 31. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon.

Similar to previous events in August and earlier this month, the drive-up, socially distanced event will take place in the west lot of CHS; motorists are asked to enter from Fisher Avenue.

Everyone qualifies. There are no income eligibility guidelines and there is no paperwork to fill out.

Each family will receive a box or multiple boxes of groceries, depending on the size of the family. Each box will contain fresh produce, dairy items including milk, and meat/protein.

Organizers say if you know someone who is unable to attend, you are welcome to attend in their place and get them a box.

Jason Tangquist says the line was steady at the Oct. 24 event from around 9:50 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. and food was distributed from two trucks stocked with 2,400 food boxes. If you attended the Oct. 24 event, you’re welcome at the Oct. 31 event as well, he added.

For more information, contact Harvest Church at 281-2264, or visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/harvestchurchcrookston.